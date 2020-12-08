Winter session period may be extended

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole hinted that the time period for the winter session may be extended after the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees (BACs). Last week, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BACs had decided to hold the winter session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur for two days on December 14 and December 15.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed displeasure over the state government for keeping the winter session for mere two days. BJP had demanded a session of at least 15 days. The increase in the time period is being explored considering the fall in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The government has already unlocked a couple of activities in an attempt to revive the economy and restore normalcy.

The BACs of the state council and assembly last month had fixed the date of December 7 for the commencement of the winter session, but had decided to meet to review the coronavirus pandemic crisis and decide the schedule. Last week, BACs met and decided to postpone the session on December 14.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the winter session in the last 60 years has been for the first time shifted to Mumbai from Nagpur due to the pandemic.