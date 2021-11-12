Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature likely to be postponed due to polls on December 10

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature is expected to take place in Mumbai and not in Nagpur as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is undergoing an operation for neck pain and also due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The session, which is to begin on December 7, will have to be postponed because of the election to the state council slated for December 10. It is likely to take place in January. The Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the state assembly and council have not yet met to decide the session business as the file is pending the CM’s approval.

Sources told The Free Press Journal, "The winter session, which is slated for December 7, will have to be postponed because of the voting for council elections scheduled on December 10. The decision on the new date and the venue will be taken at the BACs of both houses. The senior officials from the legislature secretariat had recently visited Nagpur to take stock of the situation."

Sources said the Public Works Department though has floated tenders for painting and related works at the legislature, VIP bungalows and other buildings at Nagpur, the contracts have not been awarded pending the decision on the venue of the winter session.

PWD will have to strive to complete these works in the next 20 days. A large number of ruling and opposition members are in favour of at least a two weeks session in Nagpur but other sare scared about virus infection amid pandemic.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:48 AM IST