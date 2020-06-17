Maha Govt gets over Rs 791 crore in stamp duty and registrations as lockdown restrictions ease amid Unlock 1.0

The gradual easing of the lockdown has led to the cash-strapped Maharashtra Government getting over Rs 791 crore as revenue from the department of registration and stamps in the first two months of this financial year. However, a market slump and ongoing restrictions on movement have ensured that collections are much lower than about Rs 4,900 crore for the same period last year.

In April, when the Corona-induced lockdown was being implemented stringently, just 0.01 lakh documents were registered, but the number has gradually risen to 0.43 lakh in May. This is much lower than 2.28 lakh and 2.66 lakh respectively for the same period in 2019-20.

The department is the second highest contributor to the State's kitty after the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It has generated revenues of Rs 791.6 crore in the present fiscal (Rs 275 crore in April and Rs 516.6 crore in May), compared to a much higher Rs 4,948.5 crore for the same period in 2019-20 (Rs 2,161 crore in April and Rs 2,787.5 crore in May). The State had set a target of Rs 4,833.33 crore for the first two months of this year.

Speaking to FPJ, Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, said while they had 517 sub-registrar offices (SRO), around 41 were located in containment zones, and were hence shut.

“We have been taking precautions like deploying thermal scanners, sanitisers in our offices and making the use of masks mandatory. However, the ongoing restrictions have led to a 50 per cent fall in the volume of transactions, from a daily average of 60 transactions per SRO,” he added.

Deshmukh explained that it was difficult for people from other States and even from cities in Maharashtra to travel for registering their transactions. He however added that this should not be interpreted as a loss of revenue, but a deferment of the earnings as these deals on immovable property would be registered once the restrictions were lifted.

In 2019-20, a total of 28.2 lakh documents were registered, generating a revenue of Rs 28,661.7 crore. The department has a target of Rs 29,000 crore for this financial year. However, officials admit that this may be tough to meet considering the slump in the market.