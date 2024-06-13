‘Will Try To Hike Aid For Victims’: Minister Anil Patil On Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy

Relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil | ANI

The relief and rehabilitation minister of Maharashtra, Anil Patil, has said that concrete measures will be taken to prevent accidents like the Ghatkopar hoarding disaster and the government will try to provide more help to the victims of last month’s tragedy.

Patil said that the kin of the 17 deceased have been given a compensation of Rs 9 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 4 lakh each from the state disaster management fund. Only one of them is yet to receive assistance.

He said the injured have been given a total compensation of Rs 2,08 lakh for hospitalisation of more than a week; with Rs 16,000 each, while those with shorter hospital stay have been compensated with a total of Rs 1.45 lakh, with Rs 6,000 each. He said that BPCL should approve the proposal as a special case to help the persons undergoing treatment.

The minister said a comprehensive regulation will be made for all local bodies and strict rules will be framed and implemented regarding third party insurance of vehicles.