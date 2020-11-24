Will think of unlocking locals for all after December 15, says BMC Commissioner

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, on Tuesday, said that the next three weeks are quite crucial for Mumbai to assess the spread of COVID-19 and urged Mumbaikars to cooperate with the containment strategy. On allowing all commuters to travel in Mumbai suburban trains, Chahal said it will be considered after December 15. Currently, only essential services staff and those approved by the state government are permitted to commute.

"If you look at the statistics of the last month, a total of 27,000 COVID-19 patients were detected in Mumbai. Right now, it's all under control. It was feared that the number of patients might increase after Diwali. We will be vigil till December 15, making sure that the virus does not spread due to the passengers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa. Therefore, depending on the situation, BMC will review and later consider starting local train services for all after December 15,” said Chahal.

Chahal made a strong case to control the coronavirus pandemic in the city. He said the city has recorded a doubling rate of 233 days against 115 days a month ago.

“Today, we have 12,000 COVID-19 beds and 850 ICU beds vacant. The situation should remain like this. Curfews have been imposed in several places in the neighboring state of Gujarat. We have also seen the situation in Delhi. To avoid a similar situation, the state government has taken a crucial step on Monday as a precaution to prevent a second wave and the imposition of a fresh lockdown. Passengers coming from NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will be screened daily at Borivali, Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla. If anyone is found to have COVID-19 symptoms at that place, they would be tested there,” said Chahal.

BMC Commissioner called upon Mumbaikars to wear masks. "If people use masks and avoid crowding, we can avoid a second wave,’’ he noted.

According to Chahal, under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, the BMC visited 35 lakh families twice and also conducted health checks. BMC has fined 5 lakh people for not wearing masks in public places. “BMC has reduced the fine. The recovery of money was never intended. The fine was imposed to make people use masks to avoid virus spread. People should not venture out of their homes without masks. The civic body will distribute masks free from the money it has recovered through fine,’’ he said.