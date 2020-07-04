Will take action if Patanjali misleads people on Coronil, warns Maha Minister Rajendra Shingne

The FDA Minister said action will be taken with the help of the state's home department under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, if any false claims are made by producers of Coronil.

Shingne noted that the Union AYUSH Ministry, too, has clarified that Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster.

On Wednesday, the Union AYUSH Ministry said Patanjali can sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster and not as a cure for the virus. "AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as immunity booster and not as a medicinal cure for COVID-19," Patanjali said in a statement.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd said there was no disagreement now between it and the Union ministry. The company claimed that the AYUSH Ministry has "categorically agreed" that Patanjali had "appropriately worked on COVID-19 management". "Now there is no difference of opinion between AYUSH Ministry and Patanjali," it added in a statement.

