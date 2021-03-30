Will students be promoted to their next class without exams in Maharashtra? Here's what govt is planning

However, the HSC board theory exams scheduled from April 23 to May 21 and SSC board exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to report highest daily new COVID-19 cases with 31,643 in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab and Karnataka.

"Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases," reads an official statement.

With this, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat cumulatively accounted for 78.56 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases, according to the central government.

India reported 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's present active caseload now stands at 4.47 per cent of India's total positive cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,13,93,021 on Tuesday. The national recovery rate is 94.19 per cent. 37,028 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

