Will soon appoint new MSCW chief

Mumbai: A day after Vijaya Rahatkar resigned from the post of the chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court it would appoint the new chairperson soon.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla was further informed that the government had ‘removed’ all the members of the MSCW along with Rahatkar. It comes on an affidavit by Smita Nivatkar, the deputy secretary in the women and child development ministry.

Interestingly, the government has premised its claim on the ‘observations’ by Justice Dharmadhikari last month, wherein the judge had said, “The Chairperson (Rahatkar) cannot continue and hold the office when the present political dispensation is keen to appoint one of its choices. We expect before the next date we will be informed about the appointment of the new Chairperson.”

Referring to Justice Dharmdhikari’s observations, the affidavit stated, “Pursuant to these orders, the government has completed the process of removal of the chairperson and the members of the MSCW. However, fresh appointments would be made by following due procedure of law.”