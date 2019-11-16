Will Sena able to retain its grip over BMC?

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's term as mayor will be completed on November 21. The new mayor of Mumbai will be elected on November 21. Meanwhile, many senior Shiv Sena corporators are willing to be the next mayor for the mayor's office, but the name of the current Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav is presumed to be on the top of the list of the probable of the mayoral post.

If Shiv Sena forms the government in the state with the support of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), then Congress may get the post of Deputy Mayor as Congress has 29 corporators and NCP has 8 corporators in BMC. Meanwhile, it will be for the first time of the BMC, that Shiv Sena’s female councillor would get chance to be the first female to become the first standing committee chairman in the history of the BMC.

The tenure of Mahadeshwar as mayor ends on November 21. It is said the Jadhav would file the nomination for the mayoral election on November 18. Looking at Jadhav's experience in the BMC, the Shiv Sena party senior leaders have decided to appoint Jadhav as the next mayor. But If Congress supports Shiv Sena in government formation in the state, then Shiv Sena have to give the chair of Deputy Mayor to Congress.

The names of Congress corporators Asif Zakera and Ashraf Azmi are seen for the post of the Deputy Mayor. It is certain that if the equation changes in the state, the equation of power in the BMC will also change. Even it cannot be denied that Congress and NCP would also get chairmanship of denying the possibility of the post of chairperson of the Committee on Improvement, Legislature, Health and some divisions to the Congress and NCP. It is certain that if the equation changes in the state, the equation of power in the municipality will change. There is no denying that there is also possibility that Shiv Sena will have to give the post of chairperson of various Committee like Reform, Legislature, Health and some divisions to the Congress and NCP.

The Shiv Sena councillor will fill the nomination form for the post of mayor on Monday from 11am to 6pm. The candidate can withdraw his nomination before commencement of the working of the BMC on November 22. From the last 25 years, Shiv Sena is ruling the BMC, but this time if Shiv Sena takes support of Congress and NCP, then Sena have to share the posts in the BMC.