Will restaurants open in October? Here is what we can expect from Maha govt's Unlock 5.0 guidelines

Now, ahead of Unlock 5.0, the Maharashtra government is all set to decide on allowing restaurants in the state to resume operations.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray recently held a meeting with the representatives of restaurant owners associations. In the meeting, he informed the stakeholders that the state government has prepared guidelines for the re-opening of the restaurants and sent them to the concerned authorities. A decision will be taken to re-open the restaurants soon, he said.

Thus in the Unlock 5, state government is likely to allow dine-in services.

Currently, due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the state only take away services are allowed at restaurants in Maharashtra. The demand to start dine-in service has been long pending. Now the government may soon take the decision on this long-pending demand.