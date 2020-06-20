Will push for 26/11 accused Rana's extradition from US: Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that his government will discuss with the Centre the extradition process of Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was recently rearrested inthe US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "We will discuss Rana's extradition process withsenior police officials in Maharashtra and atthe Central-level," he said. Meanwhile, Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor inthe 26/11 case, said that extradition of Rana will throw more light on the activities of the ISI. Rana was rearrested in Los Angeles on June 10 based on an extradition request by India, which had declared him a fugitive. Rana has been charged with larger criminal conspiracy for carrying out terror activities in the country and is declared a fugitive by India. Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley had told investigators that he had acted as an agent of Rana during the 26/11 attacks, Deshmukh said.

"Headley had also admitted that Rana used to finance him," Nikam added. Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he had tested positive for COVID19. However, he was rearrested in Los Angeles 10 days back. A special court here had issued arrest warrant against Rana on August 28, 2018. According to Nikam, Headley had then made "sensitive revelations" involving the terrorist activities of Lashkar-e Taiba (LET) and their links with ISI. "The extradition of Rana will throw more light on the ISI activities," he added.