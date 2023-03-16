Will Punekars get 40% discount on property tax? Important meet tomorrow in Mumbai | Unsplash

A week after demands raised by various political parties on the reintroduction of a discount of 40% on property tax in Pune ahead of civic polls in the city, an important meeting on the issue will be held in Mumbai on March 17, Friday.

The information on the same was shared by former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 2:30 PM. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil will be present at the meeting. Mohol also said that the decisions on important issues of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will also be taken in this meeting. Recently Patil met PMPML contractors after they went on strike over unpaid dues.

In the last week, the NCP legislators protested in Mumbai seeking the reintroduction of the property tax scheme in Pune. Apart from that, the BJP delegation had met Shinde and Fadnavais for the same and Congress's new MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has also been pressing for the reintroduction of the scheme.

The state will be going to crucial local bodies elections, including Pune Municipal Corporation Polls. Sensing the civic body polls, all the political parties have taken u the issue after the demands were raised by Pune residents.

What is the scheme?

The discount was given by the Pune civic body to residential property owners in Pune since the Panshet dam wall burst tragedy. The state government during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister had directed the PMC to cancel the discount scheme.

