Will Punekars get 40% discount on property tax? Here's what we know as NCP, BJP and Congress pitch for restoration of scheme

Amidst the rising demands by Pune residents for reintroducing the scheme of a 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes in the city, BJP and NCP leaders are pitching for the same in Mumbai.

While a delegation of BJP leaders led by Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil met chief minister Eknath Shinde, NCP legislators Sunil Tingre and Chetan Tupe staged a protest at the entrance of the state legislative assembly in Mumbai demanding the restoration of the discount scheme. They also submitted a letter to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister listing their demand.

The NCP legislators have also highlighted that the Pune Municipal Corporation is levying a fine (penalty) of one and a half times for unauthorized residential income and three times for commercial income. "This amount of fine is very unreasonable. As the state government, in Pimpri Chinchwad city, decided to cancel the punitive tax. The PMC should also cancel this penalty and restore 40% discount scheme," they demanded.

The newly elected Congress MLA, Ravindra Dhangekar, met the Additional Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation and demanded the concession for the residents. The demands by the ruling and opposition parties have been made ahead of upcoming civic elections.

Budget and upcoming civic elections

The budget session of Maharashtra is underway and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state budget on Wednesday (March 9).

It will be the first financial document to be tabled by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. To garner popularity ahead of crucial local bodies elections, the regime is expected to come up with a ‘populist’ budget, but that will also be a tough task as the state is grappling with revenue expenses and debts.

The state will also be going to crucial local bodies elections, including the high-stakes BMC polls as well as contests for 11 other municipalities, 10 zilla parishads and 96 municipal councils.

To win them, the Shinde-Fadnavis government will have to spend money through various schemes. In the backdrop of the slowdown and huge expenses, presenting a populist budget seems ideal for now.

Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who was part of the delegation, has informed that the chief minister and deputy chief minister have assured them of holding a meeting on the issue next week.

So considering that the issue was raised by all the leaders from Pune, it is possible that the demands raised by the residents will get a positive response from the state government.

What is the scheme?

The discount was given by the Pune civic body to residential property owners in Pune since Panshet dam wall burst tragedy. The state government during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister had directed the PMC to cancel the discount scheme.