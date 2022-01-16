'Will provide you all necessary help': Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing unit in state

Mumbai: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday invited Elon Musk to set up a manufacturing plant in the state.

"Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.", Patil tweeted while replying to Musk's tweet.

Elon Musk was asked by a Twitter user when the car would be launched in India, while Musk said that he was "facing some government regulations".

Earlier, Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said US electric car major Tesla Inc. is in talks with Maharashtra government for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state.

"The company (Tesla) is eager to start retail outlet for sale of its electric vehicles in Maharashtra," Desai said.

An official from the department of industry, involved in the talks with the US major, had told The Free Press Journal, “Tesla has launched an extensive exercise to look for sites for the sale and marketing of its electric cars, which will be imported initially. The company will speak to Tata Power and Adani Electric about charging facilities. Besides it will also seek charging facilities at Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The company has sought the intervention of the state government and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation so that it can kick off its plan here.”

Sunday, January 16, 2022