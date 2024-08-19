 'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya said that many tenders have been floated and contractors are appointed in many projects but no progress in the work.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
article-image

Targeting the Mahayuti government over the coastal road project, Shiv Sena UBT leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that his party will not allow to erect hoardings on the coastal road. Thackeray was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony at Balaji temple in Prabhadevi.

“This government has created light pollution in the city. Illumination has been done everywhere. This illumination has created light pollution. The lights are entering in the houses of people and they can't even sleep at night. We will stop this,” said Aaditya.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Uorfi Javed Criticises Malaika Arora's Reality Show, Calls It 'Bad': 'She Was Not The Right Choice'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
Siblings In Style: Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Glamorous Raksha Bandhan
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
The Artistic Legacy Of F N Souza Through Letters To His Daughter Keren Souza Kohn
Read Also
Mumbai: Environmental Activists Demand Suspension Of Hoardings On Coastal Road, Cite Supreme Court...
article-image

Aaditya also alleged that the Mahayuti government is delaying every project and unnecessarily escalating the costs of every project. Even, the coastal road should have been finished by the end of 2023, but that has not been done yet.

While speaking on the Ladki Bahin scheme, Aaditya said, “We will give more money after our government comes into power. I wonder, everyone is speaking about Ladki Bahin but no one is speaking about Ladka contractor.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Public Outcry Against BMC's Plan For Hoardings On Coastal Road; Petition Gains 500...
article-image

CM is not taking any action against Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad road contractors for delay in work. All of these highways are pothole-riddled, he alleged.

Aaditya said that many tenders have been floated and contractors are appointed in many projects but no progress in the work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Matunga Housing Society Members Challenge Redevelopment Appointment In Bombay High...

Mumbai News: Matunga Housing Society Members Challenge Redevelopment Appointment In Bombay High...

'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shivajirao Jondhale Death Case: Cops Book Second Wife, Her Relatives In Dombivali

Shivajirao Jondhale Death Case: Cops Book Second Wife, Her Relatives In Dombivali

Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

Pro Govinda League: '75,000 Govindas Insured, Plan To Get In Olympics,'Says CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating ₹50 Lakh From Homebuyers With Fake MHADA Website

Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating ₹50 Lakh From Homebuyers With Fake MHADA Website