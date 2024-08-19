'Will Not Allow Hoardings On Coastal Road': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Targeting the Mahayuti government over the coastal road project, Shiv Sena UBT leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that his party will not allow to erect hoardings on the coastal road. Thackeray was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony at Balaji temple in Prabhadevi.

“This government has created light pollution in the city. Illumination has been done everywhere. This illumination has created light pollution. The lights are entering in the houses of people and they can't even sleep at night. We will stop this,” said Aaditya.

Aaditya also alleged that the Mahayuti government is delaying every project and unnecessarily escalating the costs of every project. Even, the coastal road should have been finished by the end of 2023, but that has not been done yet.

While speaking on the Ladki Bahin scheme, Aaditya said, “We will give more money after our government comes into power. I wonder, everyone is speaking about Ladki Bahin but no one is speaking about Ladka contractor.”

CM is not taking any action against Mumbai-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad road contractors for delay in work. All of these highways are pothole-riddled, he alleged.

Aaditya said that many tenders have been floated and contractors are appointed in many projects but no progress in the work.