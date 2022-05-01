Will make masks compulsory if...: Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope's ultimatum amid rising COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday hinted towards bringing back masks if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

"If Covid19 cases continue to rise, then we will have to make the wearing of masks compulsory. Our aim is to speed up vaccination and will take all possible steps to ensure the vaccination of children", the health minister told ANI.

The Maharashtra cabinet had earlier met on Thursday and discussed the situation arising from the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and north India, and whether wearing masks should be made mandatory in public places again.



However despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided not to make the use of masks mandatory in the state.

The state government had relaxed the norms for the mandatory use of masks from Gudi Padwa making it optional.

The cabinet’s decision is important especially when several states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have made use of masks mandatory and also imposed fines for non compliance.



Maharashtra on Saturday, April 30 recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 998. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the death toll to 1,47,843.\

135 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,28,891. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:43 AM IST