Will make Maharashtra No. 1 in the world: CM

After being rated one of the top five popular Chief Ministers in the country, Udhdav Thackeray, in his tweet on Friday, said that it is his resolve to ensure Maharashtra ranks first in the world.
Thackeray was ranked among the top five most popular CMs in the country in a survey conducted recently. The survey was conducted by IANS-C Voter. ''My inclusion on the list of popular CMs is not my individual achievement, but that of all those who have been helping me run the government. The CM’s post is just a cause. What is important is service to the people of Maharashtra,'' said Thackeray in his tweet.
Thackeray, who was a fortnight ago elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, reiterated that he will strive to make the state number one state across the globe instead of merely getting ranked among the top five popular CMs in India.
Shiv Sena's ruling allies, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, have also congratulated Thackeray, who has the approval of 76.52 percent of the people of the state in the survey.
Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Balasaheb Thorat said, “It is a proud moment for Maharashtra. In the last six months, CM Uddhav Thackeray has run the government putting the common man at the centre.''
