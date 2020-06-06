Will make Maharashtra No. 1 in the world: CM

After being rated one of the top five popular Chief Ministers in the country, Udhdav Thackeray, in his tweet on Friday, said that it is his resolve to ensure Maharashtra ranks first in the world.

Thackeray was ranked among the top five most popular CMs in the country in a survey conducted recently. The survey was conducted by IANS-C Voter. ''My inclusion on the list of popular CMs is not my individual achievement, but that of all those who have been helping me run the government. The CM’s post is just a cause. What is important is service to the people of Maharashtra,'' said Thackeray in his tweet.