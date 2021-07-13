Will Maharashtra state board be able to declare SSC results on July 15? Here's what MSBSHSE official has to say

With a day left for the deadline for declaration of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results, the state board is still trying to complete the process of calculation of final marks as per the assessment policy.

According to the government resolution (GR) dated June 24, 2021, “Results of Class 10 SSC board exams are expected to be declared by July 15." But with a day remaining, a senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "We are racing against time to complete the process of calculating final marks of Class 10 students and formulating the final marksheets. We are trying to stick to the deadline of July 15 for declaration of results."

State-board schools have submitted final scores to the MSBSHSE as per the assessment policy announced by the state school education department. The principal of a South Mumbai state-board school said, "Initially, we faced some challenges in completing assessment because teachers were not allowed to commute to school via local trains. But later, we managed to complete tabulation of marks as per the assessment policy and submit it to the state board."

This year, Class 10 SSC board examinations of over 16 lakh students in Maharashtra were cancelled due to Covid-19. On May 28, the state released a GR directing schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.