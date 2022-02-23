‘Will fight, win and expose everyone': Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after arrest

Mumbai: After his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, on Wednesday, an unfazed Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announced, “I will fight, win and expose everyone.” Malik, who was being escorted by ED personnel as they were taking him to J J Hospital for a medical check-up, appeared before journalists with a smile, hinting that his fight would continue despite his arrest.

Later Malik’s office tweeted, “Won’t be afraid or give up! Be ready for 2024!” Malik received strong support from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, who said they were standing solidly behind him, adding that he was not alone in this fight and together, they would expose the BJP-led Central government for playing vendetta politics.

Malik has been hogging the headlines for firing salvos against the BJP for the latter’s roping in Central probe agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau to target opponents and exert pressure on them. He had repeatedly said that he would continue to expose irregularities and the malfunctioning of the NCB in particular, and other probe agencies, as he was not afraid of action by them.

He had remained quiet for almost nine months, after his son-in-law’s arrest by the NCB in connection with a drug case. Only after the court granted his son-in-law bail did Malik break his silence; the Cordelia cruise ship drugs bust case in October last year proved handy for him to launch a blistering attack against the NCB.

Malik had questioned the credibility of the NCB, alleging that its officers in Mumbai were involved in extortion, ransom and bribery. “Central agencies like the ED, CBI and income tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime,” he added.

This is not the first crisis Malik has faced in his political career. During the Congress-NCP rule, in 2005, he had to resign from the Maharashtra Cabinet over corruption charges. However, he subsequently received a clean chit from the probe panel and was again reinstated in the council of ministers led by Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in 2008.

Malik thereafter won the assembly elections in 2009 but was not inducted in the cabinet. During the Modi wave, he lost the assembly polls in 2014 but emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, after which he was inducted in the MVA cabinet.

NCP will not ask Malik to resign

The NCP has decided not to ask for Malik’s resignation despite his being sent in custody. This was decided after senior leaders, including party MP Praful Patel, state unit chief Jayant Patil, during their talks with party chief Sharad Pawar argued that Malik should not be asked to step down. The NCP will field a battery of lawyers to argue his case.

However, the BJP has demanded that Malik should tender his resignation and announced that the party will hold protests if he continues as minister despite being in custody.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST