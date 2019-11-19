Will decide on joining Shiv Sena-led alliance after CMP: Raju Shetti

Pune: Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti on Monday said his party will decide on joining a prospective Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra after they declare their common minimum programme (CMP).

The three parties have said they have prepared a draft CMP which is to be approved by their top leaders. "My party will decide on joining the new alliance after it declares its common minimum programme for government formation in Maharashtra," he said. The Swabhimani Paksha has one MLA. After holding talks with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the two parties will hold talks with their allies in Maharashtra before taking a decision on government formation in the state.