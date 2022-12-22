'Will continue to fight for issues of youth, farmers, labourers & women': Jayant Patil after suspension

Jayant Patil | Twitter/@NCPspeaks

Minutes after his suspension for an alleged derogatory remark about the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, a senior NCP legislator and former minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said he would continue to fight for the issues of youth, farmers, labourers and women of the state.

Patil has been suspended till the completion of the ongoing Winter Session and he has been prohibited from entering the Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur and Mumbai.

Patil strongly condemned the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for its "dictatorial" action. "Even if I am suspended, I will continue to fight for the issues of the youth, farmers, laborers and women of the state," he noted. "Will continue to fight against this shameless 'government. Bahujan Pratipalak Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai," he said in a tweet.

"The session of Maharashtra Legislature is going on for the last few days. The Shinde-Fadnavis government is repeatedly trying to suppress the voices of the opposition," said Mr Patil. He alleged that the government is trying to avoid discussing the important issues of the people including the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great men, unemployment problem faced by the youth, inflation and farmers suicide.

"MLAs from the ruling alliance were wasting valuable time of the House by raising misleading issues. The opposition was not given a chance to speak and the state government was trying to avoid the discussion after we were raising an issue with regard to the alleged illegal allotment of plots and malpractices by the Chief Minister. That's why I stood up in the House and said to the Shinde-Fadnavis government that 'don't do such a shameless thing', with the aim of suppressing the voice of the opposition," said Mr Patil.

However, Mr Patil claimed that the government gave a twist that he used those words to the Speaker. Thereafter, he added that he was suspended.