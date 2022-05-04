Will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques until illegal loudspeakers are removed, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray reiterates illegal loudspeakers are not a religious issue but a social issue

Alleges government was targeting MNS and party workers on this issue

MVA partners are against Raj Thackeray’s arrest to avoid giving him a further footage and make him politically relevant

Instead MNS workers indulging in disruption of law & order to be detained

Mumbai: Undeterred by an offence registered against him and detention of his party workers, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced that the protest will continue until all illegal loudspeakers are removed.

‘’We will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed. Playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques is not a one-day affair. I have to see what the Supreme Court is doing if the government is not following its order. All illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed, we will continue our agitation,’’ he said.

Thackeray reiterated that it was not a religious but social issue. "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that illegal loudspeakers are not a religious issue but a social issue," he said. He further noted that, ‘’As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played Azaan at 5 am violating the guidelines. We want peace in the state."

He alleged that the government was targeting MNS and party workers on this issue. "I am getting calls from several places in the state. Many of my cadres have been detained. Why does it happen to us? Those who are following rules are facing action,” he said. ‘’What actions police are taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. Police are only taking action against our workers,’’ he added.

Referring to the Supreme Court order, Thackeray said the loudspeaker should not exceed 45-55 decibels which is the sound mixer-grinder in kitchen makes.

His statement came in the wake of detention of around 250-260 MNS activists since early morning in the state.

‘’There are many places where Azaan wasn’t played over loudspeakers. Our people were ready. I want to thank all those who understand the cause,” said Thackeray.

Raj not to be arrested

The Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken a decision not to arrest MNS chief Raj Thackeray and make him politically relevant. MVA partners at their meeting on Wednesday also decided that even though the Aurangabad police have filed a case against Thackeray, a chargesheet will soon be filed against him.

However, MVA leaders insisted that MNS workers indulging in disruption of law and order should be detained. This is to avoid falling into BJP's trap and give the opposition yet another chance to corner the state government.

A senior MVA minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The ruling partners are unanimous that Raj Thackeray’s arrest will give him fuel to further corner the MVA government while taking directions from BJP. Already, he has stepped back from his earlier threat. After Aurangabad police filed an FIR, Thackeray cancelled Maha Aartis slated for May 3 and later he addressed a three-page appeal to Hindus and not merely to MNS workers. However, the police are on high alert and continue to take action against MNS workers that will puncture Thackeray’s warning of continuing his protest against illegal loudspeakers.’’

Another MVA minister observed that the Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row will not have any impact on upcoming local and civic body elections. ‘’By extending its support, BJP wanted the MNS chief to keep on firing salvos against the MVA government and make it one of the major issues in the ensuing civic and local body elections. However, it will not make any difference mainly due to the government’s aggressive posture,’’ he said.

However, the minister said the MVA partners insisted that police should remain alert and keep vigil to take action against those engaged in creating communal tension.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 08:17 PM IST