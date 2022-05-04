Will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques until all illegal loudspeakers removed: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques will continue till the time the government acts and address the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers.

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5am violating the guidelines. We want peace in the state. I want to ask the police you are taking action only against our workers. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitation," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press briefing here.

The MNS chief further said: "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue." Maharashtra Home Department earlier today said that are a total of 1,140 mosques, out of which 135 went against the Supreme Court orders and used loudspeakers before 6 am today.

"I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if the government is not following its order," he added.

Thackeray also said that the MNS leaders will continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue," Thackeray further said.

Security has been heightened outside the MNS chief residence. Police have also detained around 250-260 MNS activists since early morning in the state.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Azaan' from today.

ALSO READ Loudspeaker Row: MNS city head Yogesh Shete detained

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:36 PM IST