Will contest Rajya Sabha elections as an independent: BJP's Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has announced that he will contest Rajya Sabha elections as an independent.

Raje, who is a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made the announcement at a press conference today.

He has also announced that he will set up an 'Swarajya' organization to convey the views of Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Mahajaraj.

He said that he will be touring Maharashtra soon and will unite the people in the name of Swarajya.

Raje, whose Rajya Sabha term recently ended said that he will begin his tour this month itself.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away during vacation in Dubai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:32 PM IST