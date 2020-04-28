Will be more aggressive for more budgets in the health sector, says Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh

Mumbai: Expressing concern about the negligible budget allocated to the health sector, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that, in the future, he will be aggressive to get more funds. He also made it clear that the state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to CoVID-19 patients in civic and state government run hospitals.

Deshmukh addressed a digital press conference on Monday. When he was asked about the negligible share in the budget for the health sector, he stated that as a minister for medical education, he would ensure it is increased. He also thanked Finance Minister Ajit Pawar for opening the state’s purses for the fight against the virus. “Pawar allowed us to spend money to contain the virus,” he stated.

As per its primary information, the Public Health and Medical Education department annually spends Rs 10,000 crore. However, only 1 per cent of the population benefits from this spending.

The Medical Education department, led by Amit Deshmukh, has 18 government medical colleges in the state. Its budget this year is Rs 3,750 Crore. Out of this, 80 per cent will be spent on the salaries of employees.

Secretary not in town

The secretary of Medical Education was out of Mumbai for at least a week. Though the common man does not get permission to meet their ailing family members or to even attend funerals of family members, he was allowed to travel, as his father, who stays at Nagpur, was serious.

Mukherjee is basically from Nagpur and earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from Government Medical College, Nagpur. Admitting that Mukherjee was out of Mumbai for a few days, Deshmukh made it clear that Mukherjee was not on leave.

“In fact, while travelling to Nagpur by road, he stopped at various places and checked the status of preparedness in medical colleges,” Deshmukh said while defending his secretary. He also made it clear that Mukherjee had returned to Mumbai a day before.