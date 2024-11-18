 'Will Be Able To Reach Navi Mumbai Airport From Any Part Of Mumbai In Just 17 Minutes': Nitin Gadkari's Mega Proposal In Thane Rally; Video
'Will Be Able To Reach Navi Mumbai Airport From Any Part Of Mumbai In Just 17 Minutes': Nitin Gadkari's Mega Proposal In Thane Rally; Video

Speaking at a campaign event for Mahayuti candidates in Thane, Nitin Gadkari highlighted the importance of enhancing transport infrastructure in Mumbai and Thane to address longstanding traffic congestion issues.

Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
'Will Be Able To Reach Navi Mumbai Airport From Any Part Of Mumbai In Just 17 Minutes': Nitin Gadkari's Mega Proposal In Thane Rally; Video

Thane: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Sunday that the proposed water taxi services could make the Navi Mumbai airport accessible from any part of Mumbai in just 17 minutes. Speaking at a campaign event for Mahayuti candidates in Thane, Gadkari highlighted the importance of enhancing transport infrastructure in Mumbai and Thane to address longstanding traffic congestion issues.

He emphasized the potential of utilising Mumbai and Thane’s extensive sea routes, stating that water connectivity could significantly reduce both traffic congestion and air pollution. Gadkari revealed plans for constructing jetties near the Navi Mumbai airport to facilitate quick access via water taxis.

He also discussed the introduction of amphibious seaplanes, which can operate on small water bodies like Thane's lakes without requiring traditional runways. "We are awaiting investors to explore the vast potential of this technology," he added.

Watch The Full Speech Here:

Gadkari Speaks On Traffic Between Mumbai-Pune

Gadkari, renowned for his innovative solutions in the transport sector, highlighted how outstation traffic congestion between Mumbai and Pune would be alleviated with the completion of the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway. He also proposed curtailing freight vehicle movement within metropolitan limits to improve urban traffic flow.

The minister introduced the idea of an 18-meter-long electric inter-city bus service with a seating capacity of 135 passengers, offering a flight-like experience. He mentioned that the bus would operate with a single 30-second charge enabling a 40-kilometre run, leading a shift towards unconventional power sources to replace fossil fuels in the future.

Gadkari Slams Congress

During his address, Gadkari criticised the Congress for allegedly propagating false claims that the BJP intends to amend the Constitution after securing a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He assured voters that 'no one can modify the salient features of the Constitution.' He accused Congress of altering the Constitution during the 1975 Emergency, a move later reversed by the Janata Party government.

Gadkari urged voters in Thane to prioritise developmental agendas over caste-based considerations when choosing candidates. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to progressive solutions, including state-of-the-art transportation systems, to meet the needs of growing urban centres like Mumbai and Thane.

