Maharashtra Politics: Will Ajit Pawar Stake Claim On NCP After Joining Shinde Govt?

File Photo

Mumbai: In a move that has rocked the Maharashtra's political landscape, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar along with eight party leaders, joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday. Pawar will share the Deputy Chief Minister post with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis. Now, in the political circle, many are betting that Ajit Pawar's next move would be to stake a claim on the leadership of the NCP party, whose current chief Sharad Pawar, as per reports, was unaware of the political development and has been caught off guard sitting in Pune.

This mega political development comes in the wake of recent power struggles within the NCP and signals a potential shift in the party's dynamics. The induction of Ajit Pawar and his faction into the state government has raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about the underlying motives and implications of this alliance.

Internal divisions and conflicts

The NCP has been marred by internal divisions and conflicts over the past few months. Ajit Pawar's recent request to be relieved of his position as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and his demand for a more significant role within the party have fueled rumours of discontent and power struggles within the NCP.

Reports had emerged suggesting that Ajit Pawar was leading a group within the party that was considering joining forces with the BJP, further lead to tensions.

Political turmoil of 2019

The unfolding political drama has its roots in the political turmoil of 2019 when the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance failed to form a government, leading to a brief and unexpected partnership between Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

However, that alliance quickly crumbled, and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena assumed the Chief Minister's position with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The recent resurfacing of the 2019 incident has reignited the war of words between the BJP and the NCP. Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the move to join forces with Ajit Pawar had the backing of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, only for Sharad Pawar to deny these allegations and accuse Fadnavis of resorting to falsehoods.

Amidst these accusations and counter-accusations, Ajit Pawar's decision to stake claim on the NCP leadership has added another layer of complexity to the political landscape.

Future of the NCP

The internal dynamics of the NCP have come under scrutiny, with questions being raised about the future direction of the party and the role of its leaders. As the situation continues to unfold, Maharashtra finds itself once again embroiled in political uncertainty. The coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining the future of the NCP and the stability of the state government.

Political analysts and observers will closely watch Ajit Pawar's moves and assess the impact they may have on Maharashtra's political landscape. The NCP, a key player in Maharashtra politics, now faces a critical juncture that could shape the course of its future.