'Why weren't you associated with Ram Mandir issue?': Sanjay Raut to Sharad Pawar

In the teaser, Raut can be seen asking Pawar questions like, "You never got yourself involved or associated with the whole Ram Mandir issue. Why is there a question in people's mind that the change in Maharashtra politics happened due to an accident?" He also can be seen asking questions about Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

Dismissing speculations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut categorically said on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will complete its full five-year term.

"There are no disagreements among the three allies - Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is doing a great job, paying attention to the smallest details. It's not a 'khichdi' (mess), but formed by three parties with experience and senior leaders," Raut asserted.

His statements came at a media conference a day after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane slammed the coalition government on various counts and demanded President's rule in the state. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had also attacked the government on several points, including its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, and other leaders have hinted at alleged differences among the ruling allies.