‘Why was Nikamma absent?’ Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Milind Deora, but defends skipping Rahul Gandhi rally

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has once again hit out at Milind Deora. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi held rally in Mumbai's Dharavi.

Nirupam slammed the speculations over his absence from the Rahul Gandhi rally on Sunday and said that he had informed Rahul Gandhi about his absence. In a tweet Nirupam said, "Speculations & suspicions about my absence in RG’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function I was very busy whole day,rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader & he will be always the same for me." But while hitting back at Milind Deora, Nirupam in the tweet said, "But why was Nikamma absent?"