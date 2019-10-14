‘Why was Nikamma absent?’ Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Milind Deora, but defends skipping Rahul Gandhi rally

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has once again hit out at Milind Deora. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi held rally in Mumbai's Dharavi.
Nirupam slammed the speculations over his absence from the Rahul Gandhi rally on Sunday and said that he had informed Rahul Gandhi about his absence. In a tweet Nirupam said, "Speculations & suspicions about my absence in RG’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function I was very busy whole day,rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader & he will be always the same for me." But while hitting back at Milind Deora, Nirupam in the tweet said, "But why was Nikamma absent?"
Earlier this month, Sanjay Nirupam lashed out at Congress in a press conference. He claimed Sonia’s loyalists were removing Rahul Gandhi’s people and that the top brass was disconnected from the ground realities. He lashed out at his Congress rival and former MP Milind Deora and even called him a ‘nikamma’. He said: “Milind Deora ek nikamma aadmi hai jisne Congress party ka satyanaas kia hai. (Milind Deora is an imbecile, he destroyed Congress.)"
Sanjay Nirupam had earlier said that he won't be campaigning for the Congress party for the Maharashtra assembly elections. This came after the party rejected one name Sanjay Nirupam had suggested for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)