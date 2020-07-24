Why target beggars? What about civilised persons: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Observing that even "civilised persons" fail to follow basic social distancing norms, the Bombay High Court on Friday said it would be insensitive to target only beggars on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar made the observation while dealing with a PIL filed by a Pune-based man seeking directives to the Maharashtra government to regulate beggars.

The plea contended that beggars do not follow social distancing norms and also do not wear masks while approaching citizens on the roads to ask for monetary help. The plea argued that the government must regulate beggars, especially women and children, who are seen begging on the roads.

Chief Justice Datta interrupted the submission, saying, "We fail to understand why you (petitioner) are blaming only the beggars?"

"In fact, even civilised persons are not following the basic norms of social distancing. We would just say that you should be sensitive towards beggars, especially in these trying times and not target them alone," CJ Datta remarked.

The bench, however, deemed it appropriate to know the stand of the Maharashtra government and also the Pune civic body. The judges ordered the authorities to file their say in the matter before August 14, when it will next hear the PIL.