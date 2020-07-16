‘Why no show-cause notice?’: Sanjay Jha questions Congress on 'internal democracy'

Two days after been suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities, Sanjay Jha on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on 'internal democracy.'
Jha asked that why was he not served any show-cause notice or asked to explain his alleged 'anti-party remarks.' Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat @INCIndia, I saw your notice suspending my Congress membership on a TV channel for ' anti-party activities'. No show-cause notice and opportunity to reply was given. Internal democracy? Kindly list specific instances where I have indulged in sabotage."
Sanjay Jha on Wednesday said he is loyal to the party's ideology, but his "fidelity is not to any individual or family."
Jha, who has been critical of the way the Congress handled issues regarding rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, said he remains a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist which is a vanishing breed within the Congress. The entrepreneur-turned-politician also said he will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of his party, and added that the battle has just begun.
His comments came a day after Maharashtra Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat in a statement said Jha has been suspended from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline".
Jha in a tweet on Wednesday said, “My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist (a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party. The battle has just begun."
Reacting to his suspension, Jha on Tuesday wondered what "anti-party activities" he had indulged in to invite the action from the Congress. He was dropped Jha as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson last month after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.
