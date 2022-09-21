Why interviews in Chennai for projects in Maharashtra? Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed chief minister Eknath Shinde-led government alleging that workers from other states are being brought in for Versova-Bandra Sea Link's work, which has been stalled for a long time, according to a Maharashtra Times report.

The company hired for the completion of the project has been changed claimed Thackeray during a press conference on Wednesday adding that it has decided to recruit some posts for the work.

For the job, one requires a degree in Civil Engineering. However, Thackeray tried to point out that there are no walk-in interviews for these posts anywhere in Maharashtra as the interviews for these posts are being held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Chennai.

The Shiv Sena leader lashing out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government claimed that it's a ploy by the state govt to cripple the youth of Maharashtra. "If the work of this project is in Mumbai, then why are'nt the youths from the state given a chance," Aaditya said.

"All these things are happening with the consent of CM Eknath Shinde. And if it is not then it means that the chief minister is not paying attention to all these matters," said Thackeray.

He also targeted the Shinde govt over Vedanta Foxconn saying that the government is yet to give an official answer as to why the project went to Gujarat. "Only accusations and counter-accusations are going on," said the Sena leader.

A few days ago over the same Vedanta-Foconn matter, Thackeray hit back at Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his "Gujarat is no Pakistan" comment.

"Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?" questioned Aaditya.

Fadnavis had said the neighbouring state was "no Pakistan", and also accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft.

"Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat," the senior BJP leader had said.