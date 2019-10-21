Maha Election 2019: Why did Ashish Shelar delete picture of himself voting?

On Monday, BJP MLA from Bandra West Ashish Shelar deleted a picture of himself voting inside the booth. Shehlar however appeared to quickly realise his mistake and deleted the photo and posted another one which showed him outside.

In the new photo he wrote: “I VOTED MY VOTE! May you too participate in this celebration of democracy !!”

Incidentally, Mumbai City Collector Shivanji Jondhale had very clearly stated that voters that voters wouldn’t be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside polling booths when they cast their vote.

He had unanimously declared: “No mobile phone is allowed. If you are going with a mobile phone, please hand it over to the presiding officer. But we recommend and appeal to people to not take their mobile inside voting centres.” Perhaps, Shehlar realised his mistake and put up a new picture.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and the current BJP-led Maharashtra government's school education minister Ashish Shelar were among the early ones to cast their votes for the state Assembly polls on Monday.