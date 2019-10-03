Why did I open my a/c in PMC?’

Mumbai: About a year and a half ago, Sushil Durve opened his account in PMC bank to preserve his savings and start a financial management firm. After working as a warehouse manager for several years, Durve had decided to start his own firm.

“This account was started only for business purposes. I put all my life savings in this account.” Without disclosing the amount, Durve continued, “It aches to think about the savings I lost. Why did I do it in the first place.”

In 2017, Durve had sold an old property and decided to use that money to start his own business.

“I wanted to deposit that amount in Bank of Maharashtra, but they were quite reluctant to deposit that money even though I had all my documents in place. So, I went to the PMC and their staff was very helpful. I decided to put my savings there and it is gone now,” said Durve.

Despite all this trouble, Durve added the PMC top management was dishonest to the customers, but PMC staff is one of the best bank staffers he has seen.

“When you have a bank staff good to you, there is a feeling that your savings will be save. But it is not the case here…,” he concluded.