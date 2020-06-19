Why can't Thyrocare continue Covid testing, Bombay HC asks Thane civic body

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to pass a "reasoned order" explaining why Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, a private Covid-19 testing lab has been asked to stop conducting the tests.

The bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Surendra Tavade has granted a week's time to the Thane civic body to pass an order, only after hearing the other side. "We are of the opinion that though the TMC may be justified in acting in public interest immediately after receipt of certain information, however, if an order is going to be passed against Thyrocare, for a longer duration, considering the consequences, the lab would be entitled to a hearing," the bench said.

"Thus, before passing a final order, Thyrocare should be given a personal hearing by the corporation and the outcome with reasons be communicated to it," the judges added.

The bench was seized with a petition filed by Thyrocare, challenging the May 21 notice issued to it by the TMC, asking the laboratory to discontinue sample collection and Covid testing.

Thyrocare, through its advocate T J Pandian argued that it was not given a proper hearing before suddenly asking it to discontinue its work.

According to the TMC, it asked the lab to discontinue with testing work as it received complaints regarding discrepancies in the reports published or issued by Thyrocare.

During the course of the hearing, senior counsel Ram Apte for the TMC, assured the bench that the additional municipal commissioner would be dealing with the representation of Thyrocare and grant it a hearing before passing the final order.

The bench accordingly, disposed of the plea, with a directive to the TMC to pass a final order within a week.