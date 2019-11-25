Who's staying where - a lowdown on the Mumbai hotels used by political parties

As per the report, Sena lodged 55 MLAs in the newly-opened 303-room Lemon Tree Premier, NCP made arrangements for its MLAs at the 401-key Hyatt Regency, and Congress put up 44 legislators at JW Marriott. Earlier, Sena MLAs stayed at The Lalit and NCP legislators at The Renaissance.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. A bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.

The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered on Monday itself, which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. When Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister on November 23, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had granted him 14 days to prove majority in the House.