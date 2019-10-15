Whoever wins, our plight will stay the same: Malwani residents

Mumbai: People in the Malad West assembly constituency, espe­cially in Malwani, are fed up of problems like drug addic­tion amongst youth, crimes and the lack of basic amenities such as toilets and water supply, which they have been facing for dec­ades. These are the issues on which candi­dates will contest the poll in this constituency.

People are speaking of change this time as they blame inaction by two-term sitting MLA Aslam Shaikh from Cong­ress for the mess. Since Shaikh has failed to resolve problems, constituents say they will not re-elect him for a third term.

“This time, Shaikh will lose, as people from Malwani, said to be his major vote bank, are fed up of their struggle with the land mafia, rising crimes, drug addiction amongst youths and lack of potable water. For long, we have complained of these issues without hope,” says a weary Malvani resident.

Another disillusioned resident says, “Sab saale chor hai, sirf election ke time aa jaate hain, baaki time gayab ho jaate hain (They are all thieves, they just show faces during elections. For the rest of the time, they just disappear).

This time, BJP’s Ramesh Singh is contest­ing against Shaikh. Let’s see who wins, it does not matter who will be elected, our condition will remain the same. Though slum dwellers are the main voters, those elected work only in posh areas. But it is we who suffer.”