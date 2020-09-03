Who was Suhas Limaye? Remembering Marathi writer who gave Aamir Khan language lessons

Limaye worked as a Principal of Prabhu Seminary School in Girgaon. Known for his knowledge of Marathi and Sanskrit, Limaye was skilled in Hindi and English as well.

Teaching was his passion and he taught Marathi to many non-Marathi speakers including several celebrities like Aamir Khan.

For non-Marathi speakers, who wanted to study Marathi and Sanskrit, Limaye taught the languages for free at the Tamil Sangham in Mumbai.

Limaye was part of The 'My Marathi' project which is being implemented by the German Department of the University of Mumbai. He has also co-authored books like - My Marathi (1) - Textbook And Workbook For Communicative Marathi.

While condoling the death of his Marathi teacher, Amir Khan on Twitter, wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday.

Sir, you have been one of the best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and you desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spend together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too.

Thank you

You will be sorely missed, Sir.

Mt heartfelt condolences to the family"