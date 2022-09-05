Who was Jehangir Pandole? KPMG director, Cyrus Mistry's co-passenger killed in car crash

Jehangir Pandole | Linked In

Jehangir Pandole passed away in the car crash which killed former chairperson of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry. Jehangir, with his brother Darius and sister-in-law Anahita and Mistry had gone to Udwada after offering prayers at their main "Fire temple".

Anahita, a top gynaecologist, was driving the car which rammed into a divider on bridge over Surya river, killing Mistry and Jehangir on the spot.

Who was Jehangir Pandole?

Son of Dinshaw Pandole, Jehangir was Netherlands-based firm KPMG's director at London office.

The deceased looked after development, creation of sales, delivery and driving revenues at the firm and other responsibilities.

Pandole who completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from London Business School was once a Squash player.

He played the sport professionally and also was selected to represent India at Asian Junior Squash Championships in 1991.

Reportedly, Pandole was also responsible for setting up and leading Proposal Support Capability hub.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Pandoles owned the 100-year-old soft-drink company Duke and Sons which was sold to PepsiCo in 1995.