Who is Manoj Modi whom Mukesh Ambani gifted a 22-storey building worth ₹1500 crore in Mumbai?

Mukesh Ambani gifted Manoj Modi a 22-storey building named 'Vrindavan' located on Nepean Sea Road, a posh locality in Mumbai.

The property is worth ₹1,500 crore and has 22 floors, with the first seven reserved for car parking. The total area of the building is 1.7 lakh square feet, with each floor spanning 8,000 square feet.

The luxury house furniture is sourced from Italy, and the house designers are Talati & Partners LLP.

'Vrindavan' located on Nepean Sea Road, a posh locality in Mumbai. |

Who is Manoj Modi?

1) Manoj Modi is known as the right hand of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited.

2) He joined Reliance in the early 1980s when Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company.

3) Modi and Mukesh Ambani have been friends since their college days at Mumbai's University Department of Chemical Technology.

4) He is the man behind many multi-billion dollar deals inked by Reliance.

5) Modi was reportedly the one who spearheaded Jio's deal with Facebook in April 2020, worth Rs 43,000 crore.

6) He prefers to stay away from the limelight, and not much is known about his private life or net worth.