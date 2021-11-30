Who is Debashish Chakravarty? All you need to know about Maharashtra's new chief secretary

Debashish Chakravrty on Tuesday took over as Maharashtra's new Chief Secretary after Sitaram Kunte retired from the post today. Before taking over the new post, Debashish Chakravarty was serving as planning secretary of the state.

Chakravarty is an IAS officer of 1986 batch.

Chakravarty, will succeed the outgoing CS Sanjay Kumar whose term ended today, November 30.

The Maharashtra Government earlier had written to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) proposing six months’ extension to the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte from December 1 to May 31 under the present norms. Kunte, who comes from the 1985 IAS batch, retires on November 30.

Kunte took charge on February 28 this year as the Chief Secretary from the outgoing CS Sanjay Kumar. The state government chose Kunte while rejecting his batchmate and former BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi for the Chief Secretary’s post.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:33 PM IST