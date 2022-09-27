Who is Champa Singh Thapa? Know all about man Friday of Bal Thackeray who recently joined Shine Camp | Twitter

Champa Singh Thapa, who resided in Matoshree for the last three decades with former Shiv Sena head Balasaheb Thackeray, recently joined Eknath Shinde's camp along with Moreshwar Raje.

Thapa entered Shinde camp in Thane's Tembhi Naka, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had gone to participate in a Navratri procession.

हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची सावली समजले जाणारे चंपासिंह थापा व मातोश्रीवर प्रदीर्घ काळ सेवा बजावलेले मोरेश्वर राजे यांनी आज टेंभीनाका येथील जय अंबे धर्मादाय विश्वस्त संस्थेच्या दुर्गेश्वरी मातेच्या आगमन मिरवणुकीत आम्हाला पाठींबा देण्याचा निर्णय जाहीर केला. pic.twitter.com/UT82ppZlMV — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 26, 2022

While welcoming Thapa in his camp the CM stated, "On this auspicious occasion of Navaratri, everyone is happy that restrictions on festivals have been lifted… The joining of Thapa and Raje, who were like shadows of Bal Thackeray, had added to the pleasant atmosphere of the festivities."

He also said that Thapa and Raje decided to join the real Shivsena and take forward the teachings of Bala Saheb and Hindutva.

Thapa had been a trusted man Friday to Balasaheb for 27 years, until his death in 2012.

According to the Indian Express, Thapa was seen with Balasabheb at many public gatherings and events, and he was also seen with Uddhav Thackeray at his father's funeral in 2012.

Thapa was a trustworthy person to Balasaheb and would attend his phone calls and pass on the messages. He was a person who looked after the meals, medicine, medical appointments, and meetings of Balasaheb.

He is from a village called Chimoli in Nepal and came to Mumbai four decades ago. Thapa's motivation for joining the Shiv Sena is said to support Balashaeb's ideology.