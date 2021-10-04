Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchantt?

Aryan Khan’s close friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, in connection with the mid-sea rave off the Mumbai coast. According to reports, Merchantt is one of the closest friends of both Aryan and his sister Suhana Khan.

Merchantt has kept his Instagram handle private, but he is obviously a big hit among several Bollywood star kids who follow him on Insta. Merchantt is followed by late actor Irrfan's son Babil, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, Chunky Panday's actor daughter Ananya Panday, and Aryan Khan. Arbaaz has about 30.5k followers on Instagram.

Ever since Aryan and Merchantt’s arrests on Sunday, photos and videos of Merchantt with Suhana and Aryan have been doing the rounds on social media. One particular photo is where Merchantt is posing with Suhana, Ananya Panday and her brother Ahaan.

Reports say Merchantt is an actor, and a few years ago, he was rumoured to be dating Alaya F.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:08 AM IST