While thousands scramble to go home, hundreds wish to stay back, look for jobs

Mumbai: While thousands of stranded migrant labourers across India are scrambling and struggling to reach their hometowns amid lockdown, many have decided to stay put and take up jobs that come their way.

In one such example, hundreds of migrant labourers belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are working on to construct the biggest quarantine centre in Mumbai.

Over 200 migrant workers are involved in the construction of this quarantine centre at BKC. "These are migrant labourers from MP, UP. They too wish to go home but have no money, we offered them this job and they promptly took it.

Their participation will also help us otherwise we might have faced a shortage of labourer. Also, they are rest assured that they are safe here," Ketan Thakkar contractor of the project and owner of Jess Ideas Pvt Ltd, said.