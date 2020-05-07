While thousands scramble to go home, hundreds wish to stay back, look for jobs

Mumbai: While thousands of stranded migrant labourers across India are scrambling and struggling to reach their hometowns amid lockdown, many have decided to stay put and take up jobs that come their way.
In one such example, hundreds of migrant labourers belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are working on to construct the biggest quarantine centre in Mumbai.
Over 200 migrant workers are involved in the construction of this quarantine centre at BKC. "These are migrant labourers from MP, UP. They too wish to go home but have no money, we offered them this job and they promptly took it.
Their participation will also help us otherwise we might have faced a shortage of labourer. Also, they are rest assured that they are safe here," Ketan Thakkar contractor of the project and owner of Jess Ideas Pvt Ltd, said.
Migrant labourers working at the site say if they keep getting work, they would want to stay back. Rasul Ahmed (30), one of the labourers working at BKC quarantine centre site said, "What will I do after going back home.
There will be no work, how will I feed my family. In addition to that, if I contract the disease or get infected on my way back to my hometown, I will be stuck. I do not want to take any risk. I decided to stay back and keep looking for a job. I get Rs 400 per day and free meals daily," said Ahmed who belong to Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner (MMRDA)told the Free Press Journal, "How does it matter whether the labourer is local or migrant? A labourer is a labourer. Everybody needs work. We are interested in executing works. And he who works gets remuneration.”
