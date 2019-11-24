Where is CJI Bobde during Maha drama?

Amidst all the unprecedented political twists and turns in Maharashtra and the petition filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Saturday evening, demanding an immediate floor test to avoid further horse-trading, where is the newly appointed Chief Justice of India?
Well, CJI Sharad Bobde is along with his family at the Tirupati temple, offering his prayers.
Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising of Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna on Sunday has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce two letters- the first one of Governor inviting BJP to form govt, and the second is the letter of support placed by Fadnavis at 10:30 am on Monday, 25 November. The apex court has asked for production of these letters related to the government formation to pass orders.
In an unprecendented turn of events Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)