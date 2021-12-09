When will Nagpur-Mumbai expressway open for traffic? Here's what minister Eknath Shinde said

The 701-mm Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway will be opened for traffic in the next two months, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) chairman and urban development minister Eknath Shinde said recently.

The MSRDC has already started the preparation of a detailed project report for extending the Samruddhi Expressway up to Bhandara, Gondia and the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district.

The MSRDC recently kicked off its land acquisition programme for the proposed Jalna-Nanded extension.

The corporation wishes to complete all the processes related to the said land acquisition within seven months (June 2022), MSRDC's vice-chairman and MD Radheshyam Mopalwar claimed.

About 2,200 hectares of land will be needed for the 179-km stretch in three districts and a total cost of the project, including construction, is Rs 14,500 crore, an official said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai to eight hours from the current 16-hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday announced that the much ambitious coastal road project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Worli Sewri connector will be commissioned by December 2023.

