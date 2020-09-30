When will hotels and restaurants open in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Navi Mumbai? Maha govt says from October 5

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till October 31 and announced further relaxations for opening of hotels, restaurants, industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items.

Maharashtra government issued a statement saying, "Whereas the State Government is satisfied that the State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-I 9 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31st October 2020."

The new set of guidelines will allow hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to operate with effect from 5th October 2020 with a capacity not exceeding 50% or as may be prescribed by the local authorities. A separate set SOP will be issued by the Tourism Department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments.