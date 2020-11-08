When US President-elect Joe Biden pored over a microscope at IIT Bombay

Way back on July 25, 2013, the then US Vice-President Joe Biden -- now the US President-elect -- had visited the hallowed portals of the famed Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), and the memories of that trip are still fresh among officials here.

"We remember the trip well I had the privilege of welcoming him along with my team at the campus then. We offered him a bouquet of flowers" former IIT-B Director Prof. Devang Khakhar told IANS on Sunday.

The others who were present to receive the dignitary included the present IIT-B Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, Prof. Hari Pandalai and Prof. Ravi Sinha, and on the subsequent tour, Biden even looked into a microscope!

Interestingly, Biden had not come for any formal convocation ceremony but for a unique closed-door interaction with women PhD students.