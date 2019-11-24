When SG Tushar Mehta said in court he didn't know who he was representing

The Supreme court, on Sunday, was hearing the plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP of their petition filed in the evening of 23 November, urging that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours.
The bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising of Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that who was he representing. Mehta said, " I was served a copy of the petition late night, so I'm here. I don't have instructions for who I'm representing."
Mehta who wasn't sure whether he was representing the state or the centre was asked to produce two letters- the first one of Governor inviting BJP to form govt, and the second is the letter of support placed by Fadnavis at 10:30 am on Monday, 25 November. The apex court has asked for production of these letters related to the government formation to pass orders.
In an unprecendented turn of events Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
