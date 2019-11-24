When SG Tushar Mehta said in court he didn't know who he was representing

The Supreme court, on Sunday, was hearing the plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP of their petition filed in the evening of 23 November, urging that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours.

The bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising of Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that who was he representing. Mehta said, " I was served a copy of the petition late night, so I'm here. I don't have instructions for who I'm representing."