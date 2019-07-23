When CM Devendra Fadnavis gets rare birthday gift

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might have received large number of goodies on his birthday on Monday, but a gift by a woman labourer proved a rare and unparalleled gift. This not only made him emotional, but one could see tears dropping out from his eyes.

For a CM, gift and birthday wishes are nothing new. Celebrities, political leaders, diplomats wished him, but one gift stood above all for Fadnavis.

A daily wage worker Renuka Sunil Gondhali from Ahmednagar sent Rs 101 from her daily earning for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. She sent the money through a money order and an emotional letter written on a notebook page.

Renuka Gondhali’s brother Bhagwat Pawar has a son named Vedant. Vedant Bhagwat Pawar, a five-year-old boy from Kanakori (Tehsil Gangapur) in Aurangabad was suffering from gall bladder cancer last year.

Vedant's father works at Walunj Industrial Estate, Aurangabad while his mother works in the farm. The parents could not afford to pay for their child's treatment.

The parent and relatives spent all their earnings to treat him. However, it was difficult to cover the cost of the treatment. Renuka Gondhali, resident of Chincholi, Ahmednagar sent an SMS on Chief Minister’s mobile requesting to help the poor child.

The sensitive CM took the SMS seriously and immediately sanctioned Rs1.90 lakh from CM Medical Relief fund. This timely help ensured treatment of Vedant Pawar in MRCC Children Hospital. This timely gesture from the CM saved the life of Vedant and he was cured from the sickness.

"CM saheb, you took serious note of my SMS and saved the life of my brother’s son. I pray that you should do such a great service for others and hence I am sending a small contribution from my side.

God should give you a long life and you should get a chance to serve the nation,” Renuka Gondhali said in a handwritten letter wishing CM happy birthday.